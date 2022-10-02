Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Increases By 38.5%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.