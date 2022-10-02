Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Grows By 28.4%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Huntsman

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

