Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 13.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 868,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 288.9 days.

Inpex Trading Down 1.6 %

Inpex stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Inpex has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

