Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Drops By 20.0%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of Investec Group stock remained flat at $8.70 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

