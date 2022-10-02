Short Interest in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLW) Declines By 6.5%

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Kairous Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 286,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Kairous Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Kairous Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Kairous Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.
Kairous Acquisition Company Profile
Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kairous Acquisition (KACLW)
