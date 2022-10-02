Short Interest in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Increases By 14.9%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

