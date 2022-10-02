Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Increases By 22.5%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MXC traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $16.22. 1,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,841. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Decker purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $207,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

