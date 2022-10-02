Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Increases By 30.5%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.78 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 18.60.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Stories

