Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Decreases By 7.0%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Down 8.4 %

Spectral Medical stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Spectral Medical has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 339.02% and a negative net margin of 675.98%. On average, analysts predict that Spectral Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

