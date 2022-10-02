Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Rises By 32.1%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T Stamp stock. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 399,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Arena Investors LP owned about 1.70% of T Stamp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

IDAI stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. T Stamp has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 210.99% and a negative net margin of 162.43%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

