Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Grows By 23.4%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

WEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 25,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,114. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

