Short Interest in WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Drops By 7.0%

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSOYF remained flat at 1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.92. WithSecure Oyj has a fifty-two week low of 1.46 and a fifty-two week high of 6.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSOYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

