Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

