Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after buying an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $323.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average of $306.87. The stock has a market cap of $307.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

