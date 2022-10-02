Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.44 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

