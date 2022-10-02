Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of T traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.34. 63,932,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,210,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on T. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

