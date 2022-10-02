Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after buying an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after buying an additional 1,442,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

DAL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 9,632,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.



