Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 1,144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,784,000 after purchasing an additional 619,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,765,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,913 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.
