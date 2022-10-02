Smoothy (SMTY) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $153,018.00 and approximately $187,720.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Smoothy’s total supply is 13,249,163 coins. The official website for Smoothy is smoothy.finance/#/swap. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

According to CryptoCompare, “Smoothy.finance is a novel single pool liquidity protocol specialized in same backed assets with low-cost zero-slippage swapping and maximize interest earning.”

