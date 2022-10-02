Snowball 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $424,678.49 and approximately $43.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,750,374 coins and its circulating supply is 15,796,871 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Snowball
