Snowball 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $424,678.49 and approximately $43.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,750,374 coins and its circulating supply is 15,796,871 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

