SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 2.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $22,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 117,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.29. 1,072,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,518. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.57.

