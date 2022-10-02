SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. KBC Group NV grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 136,229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock worth $812,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

