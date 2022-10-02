SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.77. 840,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

