SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,082,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,117,168. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

