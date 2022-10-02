SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 952 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,726,000 after purchasing an additional 215,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

