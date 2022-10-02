Societe Generale Cuts Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target to €18.20

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €18.30 ($18.67) to €18.20 ($18.57) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENGIY. HSBC upgraded Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Engie from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.44.

Engie Stock Down 1.1 %

ENGIY opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Engie has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.78.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

