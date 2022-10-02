Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE LUV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 6,907,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,757. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

