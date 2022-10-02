SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Lifted by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after acquiring an additional 865,871 shares during the period.

SPEM remained flat at $31.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,791,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,704. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

