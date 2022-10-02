SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.7% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 187,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

