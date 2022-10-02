SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. 6,767,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,801. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.