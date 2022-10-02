SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. 448,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

