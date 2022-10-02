SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

