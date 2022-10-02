Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 1,356.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Shares of ANY opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 1,300.83%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

