Spore Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Spore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spore has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Spore has a total market capitalization of $559,753.96 and approximately $1,410.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,174.51 or 1.00051858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064160 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s total supply is 37,792,811,903,623,070 coins and its circulating supply is 33,997,775,012,605,776 coins. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

