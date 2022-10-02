Spores Network (SPO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spores Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Spores Network has a market cap of $1.45 million and $124,434.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spores Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Spores Network

Spores Network’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2021. Spores Network’s total supply is 3,999,999,999 coins. The official website for Spores Network is spores.app. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spores Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spores Network is building a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols for Creative Industries: Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, Gaming, Sport Cards.The native digital cryptographically-secured fungible (i.e. ERC20 / BEP20) token of the Spores platform (ticker symbol SPO) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Spores platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform. SPO is designed to be NFT-creator-centric and DeFi-community-driven, and to incentivize all contributors and participants across the whole Spores ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spores Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spores Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spores Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spores Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.