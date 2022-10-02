Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $9.22 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

