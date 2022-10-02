SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSPG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($3.81).

SSP Group Price Performance

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 189.85 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 187.35 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

