SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.00.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

