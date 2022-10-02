Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.33-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.