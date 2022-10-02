Step Hero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0021

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $26,940.91 and approximately $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,149.62 or 0.99940635 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081730 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

