Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $435.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $362.00 to $352.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.22.

CTAS opened at $388.19 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.71 and a 200-day moving average of $399.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 932.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

