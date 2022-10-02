StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

