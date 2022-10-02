StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.