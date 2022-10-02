StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

