StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.