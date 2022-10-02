StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.59. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 372.04%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

