StockNews.com Lowers VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.53. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.
VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust
About VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
See Also
