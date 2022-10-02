StockNews.com Upgrades NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. NVE has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.

NVE Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 1,251.8% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVE

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.