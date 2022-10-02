Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 59,541 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,541 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. 1,956,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.