Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 12,270,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,906. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

