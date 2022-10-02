Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,132,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,103. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.